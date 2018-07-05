The Radio Society of Great Britain (RSGB) reports that individual UK radio amateurs who wish to celebrate the royal wedding on May 19 may apply to telecoms regulator Ofcom for a Notice of Variation (NoV) to temporarily use the Regional Secondary Locator “R” after the UK call sign prefix. NoVs would be valid only from May 19 until May 21, 2018. These call signs will start with “GR,” “MR,” or “2R.”

5B4AHJ has posted more information on Club Log. Prince Henry (“Harry”) of Wales is marrying American actress Meghan Markle on May 19. — Thanks to The Daily DX