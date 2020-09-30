Beginning October 1, ARRL will offer a 10% discount on all applications for 5Band Worked All States (5B WAS) wall plaques and Triple Play (TPA) wall plaques. The discount will be deducted from the total charge (i.e., application fee, plaque fee, and shipping).

This special is good for first-time applicants, as well as for those who have been awarded TPA or 5B WAS and want to display their achievement with an attractive, colorful wall plaque.

Submit contacts via Logbook of The World (LoTW) and indicate in the comments section of the payment page that you want the wall plaque. Discounts will be applied during processing.

Apply online with the order forms available to order plaques for the Triple Play or 5Band WAS. This offer is good until the close of business at ARRL Headquarters on December 31, 2020, so if you need some contacts to complete your 5Band WAS or Triple Play awards, the November Sweepstakes or ARRL 160- or 10-Meter contests are good opportunities to fill those empty slots on your scorecard.

Uploading your contacts to LoTW provides quick contact confirmation and makes it easy to apply for these awards.