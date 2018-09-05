One of the three founders of the Spokane DX Association, Dan Hearn, N5AR (ex-W5LHP), of Deer Park, Washington, died on April 27. An ARRL member, he was 92. According to Steve Sala, K7AWB, Hearn “had the highest tower in Spokane County.” An Oklahoma native, Hearn was a #1 Honor Roll DXer, with 377 all-time entities confirmed. Hearn served in the US Army during World War II, later earning a BS in electrical engineering and an MS in antenna theory and design, both from Oklahoma State University. He went on to a career in the oil industry and was the holder of 22 patents. — Thanks to The Daily DX for some information