An international Amateur Radio team has postponed its DXpedition to the Spratly Islands, planned for December 2017. The DXpedition, which will take place from Layang Layang Island (Swallow Reef — AS-051) under Malaysian call sign 9M0W, will be on the air March 10-20, 2018. Operation will be on 160 through 6 meters, CW, SSB, and digital modes.

The team, headed by Hrane Milosevic, YT1AD, had to change its plans because the resort on Layang Layang Island is closed from December until February.

The team will include participants from Kota Konibalu (9M6). Layang Island is approximately 15 acres, which includes “reclaimed” land. While the Royal Malaysian Navy maintains a presence on the reef, ownership — as with all of the Spratlys — is disputed. It is also claimed by the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, and Vietnam.