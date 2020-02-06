Three incumbent ARRL Section Managers were returned to office, while one challenger outpolled an incumbent Section Manager (SM) in contested elections this spring. Section Manager ballots were counted on Monday, June 1, at ARRL Headquarters. Three other incumbent Section Managers were unopposed and will continue with new terms of office, while one candidate was declared elected as the only nominee for the volunteer position.

In Illinois, incumbent SM Ron Morgan, AD9I, edged out a win over two challengers. Morgan received 605 votes, while Thomas Beebe, W9RY, garnered 600 votes, and Scott DeSantis, KB9VRW, of Crystal Lake, picked up 288 votes. Morgan, of East Peoria, has been Illinois Section Manager since February 2017.

In Maine, challenger Robert Gould, N1WJO, of Casco, topped incumbent SM Bill Crowley, K1NIT, of Farmingdale, 196 votes to 179 votes. Crowley has served as Maine’s Section Manager since 2014.

In Indiana, incumbent SM Jimmy Merry, KC9RPX, was re-elected with 515 votes to 384 for his challenger Brian Jenks, W9BGJ, of Fort Wayne. Merry, of Ellettsville, has been Section Manager since July 2018.

In Oregon, David Kidd, KA7OZO, was re-elected over challenger Kevin Fox, KU0L, of Damascus, 728 votes to 386 votes. Kidd, of Oregon City, has been Section Manager since 2018.

Bill Ashby, AA6FC, of San Jose, California, was the only nominee for the Santa Clara Valley Section Manager position. He will succeed Brandon Bianchi, NI6C, who decided not to run for a new term after serving since 2012.

Several sitting Section Managers were the only nominees in their respective sections and were declared re-elected. Kevin Bess, KK4BFN (Northern Florida); Paul Gayet, AA1SU (Vermont), and Patrick Moretti, KA1RB (Wisconsin).

All new terms of office begin on July 1.