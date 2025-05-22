ARRL members in Utah have elected Brett Pruitt, K7BDP, of Hurricane, to continue as the ARRL Utah Section Manager, and his new term of office starts on July 1. Pruitt received 275 votes and Bob Craven, N7GTE, received 234 votes. Election ballots were counted on Tuesday, May 20, at ARRL Headquarters.

Pruitt was first appointed as Section Manager of the ARRL Utah Section on February 1, after previous Section Manager Pat Malan, N7PAT, resigned from the role in late January for health reasons.

Nevada will have a new Section Manager as of July 1, 2025. Craig McVeay, NØCSM, of Pahrump, was the only nominee to run for the new term of office when nominations closed on March 6. John Bigley, N7UR, the current Nevada Section Manager, decided not to run for a new term of office after serving as Section Manager for the past ten years.

The following incumbent Section Managers were unopposed after the spring season nomination deadline, and they have been declared re-elected. They will begin new two-year terms of office on July 1, 2025: Chris Van Winkle, AB3WG (Maryland/DC); Nomar Vizcarrondo, NP4H (Northern New Jersey); Nancy Austin, KC1NEK (Rhode Island); Steven Hendricks, KK6JTB (San Joaquin Valley), and David Overton, W5JDO (West Texas). The New Hampshire Section Manager position will be re-solicited in October QST for an 18-month term of office starting on January 1, 2026.