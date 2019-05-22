In the only contested Section Manager election this spring, ARRL members in Utah have re-elected Mel Parkes, NM7P, as Section Manager for a new 2-year term of office that starts on July 1. Parkes, of Layton, received 481 votes; his opponent, Pat Malan, N7PAT, of South Jordan, received 233 votes. Parkes has served as Section Manager since 1999. Ballots were counted and verified at ARRL Headquarters on May 21.

Elsewhere, John Gotthardt, K1UAF, of Wolfeboro, will become Section Manager of New Hampshire on July 1. He was the only nominee for the post after New Hampshire Section Manager Pete Stohrer, K1PJS, of Concord, decided not to run for a new term after serving since 2013. Gotthardt is currently the Section Traffic Manager and also serves as Net Manager and Official Relay Station.

Steve Ostrove, K2SO, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, will become the Northern New Jersey Section Manager once again in July. Ostrove previously served as Section Manager from 2016 until 2017. Northern New Jersey SM Rob Roschewsk, KA2PBT, decided not to run for a new term after serving for the past 2 years.

Several incumbent Section Managers faced no opposition and were declared re-elected to new terms starting on July 1: Marty Pittinger, KB3MXM (Maryland-DC); John Bigley, N7UR (Nevada); Bob Beaudet, W1YRC (Rhode Island); Dan Pruitt, AE6SX (San Joaquin Valley), and Dale Durham, W5WI (West Texas).