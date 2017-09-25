The North American SSB Sprint Contest, originally scheduled for October 1 (Saturday, September 30, in US time zones), has been postponed, and will be rescheduled for a later date this fall.

“Our thoughts and wishes for an effective and orderly recovery from the recent weather events in the Caribbean and southern US, and the earthquake activity in Mexico have prompted us to postpone this weekend’s contest,” said NA SSB Sprint Committee Chairman Bob Hayes, KW8N. “As much as many enjoy this contest and were looking forward to participating in it this weekend, it is necessary and appropriate to give wide berth to the health-and-welfare communications now taking place on the amateur bands. We encourage all Amateur Radio operators to assist or donate to the recovery efforts through appropriate aid organizations.”

A new date for the NA SSB Sprint has not yet been determined.