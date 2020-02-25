The St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla Amateur Radio Society (SKNAARS) reports continued interference to St. Kitts radio amateurs from so-called power company “smart meters.” SKNAARS, an IARU member-society, took its complaint to the national telecommunications regulator last year, and the regulator issued a cease-and-desist order last October 7.

SKNAARS said this week that Saint Kitts amateur radio operators are still battling RF interference and noise on 80 and 40 meters that it says are caused by the smart meters on 40 and 80 meters. A SKNAARS representative will meet with the NTRC in the next few weeks to discuss the issue “and other outstanding matters.” SKNAARS thanked the IARU for its assistance in helping to resolve the RF interference matter.