Radio amateurs around the world will celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day on the air through the St Patrick Award.

“We hope to turn the bands green,” the event’s sponsors said. The St Patrick Award activity will get under way at 1200 UTC on March 16 and continue until 1200 UTC on March 18. Radio amateurs or SWLs are invited to take part.

Awards will be in four categories: SPD Station Award (for registered stations); Fixed Station Award; Mobile Station Award, and Short Wave Listener Award.

Register to be an official participating station. Visit the event’s Facebook page. — Thanks to Bobby Wadey, MI0RYL