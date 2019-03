Stations around the world will once again be on air to turn the bands green as part of the St. Patrick’s Day Award. The 48-hour annual event will run from 1200 UTC on March 16 until 1200 UTC on March 18. A new award will be available to those operating modes requiring software or a computer. To register as a station or to learn more, visit the St. Patrick’s Day Award website. — Thanks to Bobby Wadey, MI0RYL