The slightly delayed CY9C St. Paul Island DXpedition is now on the air. CY9C has been spotted on 40, 30, and 20 meters, with a lot of initial activity on FT8 (Fox/Hound mode) in addition to some CW and SSB. The CY9C DXpedition by Murray Adams, WA4DAN, and six others, will continue until August 8. All operations will be from the Northeast Island.

The CY9C DXpedition already has been approved for DXCC credit.

See the blog of Phil McBride, VA3QR, for more information and photos.