An instrument failure on the helicopter that was scheduled to fly on July 29 from New York to Nova Scotia could delay the full operational setup of the CY9C St. Paul Island DXpedition.

“However, every effort will be to begin operations as soon as possible, perhaps with a partial setup on Wednesday,” Randy Rowe, N0TG, said.

Three vehicles loaded with equipment and supplies departed from different locations on their way to Dingwall, Nova Scotia, the staging area for helicopter transport to St. Paul Island.

The CY9C DXpedition by Murray Adams, WA4DAN, and six others, will run from July 31 until August 8. All operations will be from the Northeast Island. An advance team will fly to the island first in order to erect tents.