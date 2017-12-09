A state of emergency continues in Southern Mexico as new aftershocks occurred today in the wake of a magnitude 8.1 earthquake last Thursday. The aftershocks were in the coastal zone of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec.

Preliminary reports indicate a magnitude 5.0 temblor today 35 kilometers to the south of Salina Cruz, Oaxaca; a 4.7 magnitude aftershock today 125 kilometers southwest of Tonala, Chiapas, and a 4.6 temblor today 115 kilometers southwest of Pijijiapan, Chiapas. There does not appear to be any danger of significant damage from these aftershocks.

The National Emergency Net (RNE) could activate on 7.060 and 14.120 MHz. Clear frequencies would be appreciated. — Thanks to the RNE Board of Directors via Zian Julio Aguirre Taboada, XE1ATZ