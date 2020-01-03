A special event to mark Maine’s bicentennial will take place during Statehood Week, March 16 – 21, with the on-air event extending to March 22. Volunteers around the state will be on the air with special event call signs from the nine counties that existed in 1820, when Maine became independent of Massachusetts: W1C (Cumberland); W1H Hancock; W1K Kennebec; W1L Lincoln; W1O Oxford; W1P Penobscot; W1S Somerset; W1W Washington, and W1Y York.

Three other special event stations will be K1J Jameson Tavern in Freeport; K1P Portland, and K1B Boston, in recognition of their contributions to Maine’s Statehood.

CW, SSB, and digital operation will be continuous on HF, VHF, and UHF for the duration of the event. The event is sponsored by the Maine Bicentennial Special Event Committee. Maine stations may sign up to participate as special event stations. Certificates will be available.

Additional information is available on the event website. Email questions with the subject line “Maine 200 Special Event.”