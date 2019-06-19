Each year as ARRL Field Day approaches, state and local governments traditionally take advantage of the opportunity to honor Amateur Radio in the form of various proclamations. The following list of participating communities is not necessarily comprehensive.

In Arizona, Governor Douglas Ducey has recognized June as “Amateur Radio Month.” In his commendation, Ducey noted that the Amateur Radio Council of Arizona will announce recipients of its Ham of the Year and Young Ham of the Year awards, as well as scholarship awards. The governor also cited Field Day’s role as an emergency communication exercise and the contribution of the Amateur Radio Emergency Service® and Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) in providing emergency communication support and its training.

In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis declared “Amateur Radio Week in Florida” in a proclamation that lauded Amateur Radio’s role as “a critical communication link in the event of a disaster.” The proclamation also paid homage to SKYWARN weather spotters.

In Illinois, Governor JB Pritzker declared June as “Amateur Radio Month” in recognition of radio amateurs’ donation of their services to support communication for state emergency and disaster agencies, as well as for such organizations as The American Red Cross and The Salvation Army. “Illinois’ radio amateurs will continue to hone their communication skills by operating during the simulated emergency preparedness exercise known as ‘Field Day’ on June 22 – 23,” the governor said.

In Massachusetts, the Governor, Senate, and House of the Commonwealth all have issued proclamations honoring Amateur Radio in advance of Field Day. Governor Charles Baker proclaimed June 22 as “Amateur Radio Day,” citing Amateur Radio’s role in providing public service communication and support during emergencies and disasters. The proclamation goes on to say, “Massachusetts Amateur Radio operators have generously donated their time, equipment, and knowledge to provide communities support and technical training to local service clubs, organizations, and interested citizens.” The House and Senate resolutions expressed similar sentiments and extended appreciation and best wishes to those taking part in Field Day. (Eastern Massachusetts Section Manager Tom Walsh, K1TW, credited State Government Liaison Hank McCarl, W4RIG, for his instrumental role in securing the proclamations.)

In Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared June 18 – 24 as “Amateur Radio Week,” in recognition of Field Day and its role as an emergency preparedness exercise.

In Missouri, Governor Michel Parson has declared “Amateur Radio Week” in recognition of Amateur Radio’s role in emergency communication and weather spotting. Parson also pointed to ham radio’s function “to provide a bridge between peoples, societies, and countries by creating friendships and [through] the sharing of ideas.”

In Nebraska, Governor Pete Ricketts declared June 16 – 23 as “Amateur Radio Week,” commending radio amateurs’ volunteer service in emergencies as well as during public service events and citing Field Day as an emergency communication demonstration.

In Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has proclaimed the week of June 16 as “Oklahoma Amateur Radio Week.” He cited the role Amateur Radio has played in the development of worldwide radio communication and their assistance during weather emergencies and natural disasters. Oklahoma’s more than 10,000 hams routinely demonstrate their value through public service and donate time, skills, equipment, and services to assist those in need, the governor said.

In South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster has declared June 17 – 23 as “Amateur Radio Week” in that state and recognized June 22 – 23 as “ARRL Amateur Radio Field Day.” He encouraged South Carolinians to recognize Amateur Radio operators “for their many contributions, including emergency communications and other public service.”

In Wisconsin, Governor Terry Evers has proclaimed June 22 – 23 as “Amateur Radio Operator Recognition Days.” His citation took note of Amateur Radio’s participation in ARES, SKYWARN, and RACES — which work with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to provide emergency communication support to medical facilities during emergencies — as well as Amateur Radio’s support of Wisconsin Emergency Management.

In Wyoming, Governor Mark Gordon has proclaimed June 16 – 23 as “Amateur Radio Week,” in recognition of Amateur Radio’s contributions in providing emergency communication during emergencies.

Elsewhere, Daniel Neil, mayor of the City of Edmond, Oklahoma — home to some 500 radio amateurs — has declared June 17 – 23 as “Amateur Radio Week,” in order to “pay tribute to and show appreciation to the Amateur Radio operators of our city.” The mayor’s proclamation acknowledged the Edmond Amateur Radio Society for providing training and instruction on matters related to communications technology and promoting STEM disciplines to youngsters.

The San Luis Obispo County, California, Board of Supervisors has declared June as “Amateur Radio Month,” issuing a colorful proclamation for the occasion that cites ham radio’s contributions in emergency communication and public service.

The Ventura County, California, Board of Supervisors has proclaimed June as “Amateur Radio Month,” citing ham radio’s support of emergency and public service communication and ARRL Field Day.

The community of Northfield Center Township, Ohio, expressed its support for Field Day and Amateur Radio’s “long and proud history of public service.”

Other jurisdictions honoring Amateur Radio and Field Day include Arkansas and, separately, Benton County, Arkansas, Judge Barry Moehring.

On June 22, the mayor of Bella Vista, Arkansas, in Benton County will read an “Amateur Radio Week” proclamation from the Bella Vista Radio Club’s Field Day site live on multiple repeaters.