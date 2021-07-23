Many stations will take to the airwaves August 2 – 15, to celebrate the 4th anniversary of FT8. All stations will use call signs with “FTDMC” or “FTDM” in the suffix. The activity also celebrates the 2nd anniversary of the FT8 Digital Mode Club. Logs will be uploaded to LoTW and eQSL. QSL cards will be available.

Stations planning to participate include: 4J8FTDM, OZ8FTDMC, RO3FTDM, 9K8FTDMC, A60FTDMC, DQ8FTDMC, GB0DMC, HZ8FTDMC, and many others. A certificate will be available with bronze, silver, gold, and platinum levels for working them. — Thanks to The Daily DX