Steve Goodgame, K5ATA, of Batesville, Mississippi, has joined the staff at ARRL Headquarters in Newington, Connecticut, where he will serve as manager of the Education and Learning Department (formerly the Lifelong Learning Department). He had consulted for the department as an instructional designer and was instrumental in the implementation of ARRL’s Learning Network webinars.

Goodgame teaches middle school computer science and is in his second year of teaching amateur radio to students at his school. “I have been teaching ham radio in some form for 20 years,” he said. “Over the past 3 years, we have had close to 60 middle and high school students earn their licenses, and several have upgraded.” Goodgame’s favorite ham radio activity is activating parks in the Parks on the Air (POTA) program with his daughter Jherica, KI5HTA. His wife, Cyndi, is K5CYN. Goodgame hosts the K5ATA Ham Radio YouTube channel. He is a Volunteer Examiner and a volunteer firefighter.