Student registration remains open for the 2018 Contest University (CTU), Thursday, May 17, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in downtown Dayton, Ohio — the day before Hamvention® in Xenia. The all-day session for contesting veterans and newcomers will touch on all aspects of Amateur Radio contesting.

CTU scholarships (registration fee paid) are available through a grant from the Northern California DX Foundation (NCDXF) for students age 25 and younger. Contact CTU for more information.

Registrants who have given (or will give) a Hamvention presentation or who have given a hamfest or group presentation on Amateur Radio since May 17, 2017, may qualify for a $10 registration fee discount. Choose the “Registration with Club Talk Discount.”

CTU sponsors including Icom America, DX Engineering, the Northern California DX Foundation, The Yasme Foundation, the Radio Club of America, and CQ Magazine. The May 2018 session will mark the 12th consecutive year for CTU Dayton. More information is on the CTU website. — Thanks to Tim Duffy, K3LR, CTU Chairman