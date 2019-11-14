The Marquesas TX7T DXpedition, sponsored by the Can-Am DXpedition Group, moved on to Hiva Oa on November 6. Operation is scheduled to continue until November 17, with the team heading home a couple of days later. Typically, three or four stations are on the air on CW, SSB, and FT8 on all of the 160 – 10 meter bands.

Europe is a key target area, and “every attempt will be made to take advantage of propagation,” the DXpedition has indicated. The DXpedition is mostly funded by the operators themselves, but contributions are welcome and will go toward freight and shipping costs.

The Marquesas Islands rank #59 on the Club Log DXCC Most Wanted list. The TX7T logs are available on OQRS.