Volunteer firefighter Scotty Douglas “Doug” Deckard, KC5PLA, of Quitman, Arkansas, died on April 30 after being struck by a car during torrential rainfall while checking water lines in his community. Deckard, an ARRL member, was 51. He served as Cove Creek/Pearson Volunteer Fire Chief.

Arkansas State Police say Deckard had pulled off the roadway along Highway 25 near Quitman and was working outside of his vehicle when he was hit. He had served as a firefighter for more than 40 years and was the coordinator of the Cleburne County Search and Rescue Team. Deckard also was a dealer for Hytera radio products.

“He was a wonderful member of our community, and his kindness, work ethic, and enthusiasm will be sorely missed,” the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “His willingness to serve our community should be a shining example to us all.” — Thanks to Roger Gray, N5QS, for some information