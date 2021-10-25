The Straight Key Century Club (SKCC) has enrolled its 25,000th member — the Florida Island Hoppers, W4USI. The Florida Island Hoppers were granted SKCC Number 25,000 on October 14.

SKCC was founded in 2006 to promote and preserve the art of manual keying. The idea caught on quickly, and membership has continued to grow to include members in Europe, Oceania, and Asia, as well as the US. SKCC members can earn various awards and participate in sprints using manual devices such as straight keys, bugs, and sideswipers. The club also supports new and returning CW operators, and its overarching philosophy is to always be considerate of the other operator’s speed and skill, and to adjust sending accordingly. Membership in SKCC is free and open to operators of all skill levels.

