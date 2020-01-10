Stuart Wolfe, KF5NIX, has been appointed ARRL South Texas Section Manager. He succeeds Paul Gilbert, KE5ZW, of Cedar Park, who has stepped down as Section Manager to become ARRL Director of Emergency Management.

Wolfe, of Rockdale, Texas, will complete the remainder of Gilbert’s term. Wolfe’s appointment as Section Manager begins on October 1 and extends until September 30, 2021. ARRL Radiosport and Field Services Manager Bart Jahnke, W9JJ, made the appointment after consulting with ARRL West Gulf Division Director John Robert Stratton, N5AUS, and receiving recommendations from Gilbert, West Gulf Division Vice Director Lee Cooper, W5LHC, and others in the South Texas Section.

Stuart Wolfe currently serves as South Texas ARRL Affiliated Club Coordinator and Emergency Coordinator. He is the founding member and President of the Milam Amateur Radio Club. He is also active as a Volunteer Examiner and teacher of amateur radio licensing classes.