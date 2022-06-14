The Northwest's largest amateur radio convention, SEA-PAC, held its 40th anniversary show, June 3 - 5, 2022. The convention drew more than 1,500 attendees to the Seaside Convention Center, just steps from the Pacific Ocean in Seaside, Oregon. SEA-PAC is sponsored by the Oregon Tualatin Valley Amateur Radio Club, and co-sponsored by the Clark County Amateur Radio Club. The event also hosted the 2022 ARRL Northwestern Division Convention.



The convention kicked off on Friday with a series of all-day workshops. An Emergency Communications workshop covered topics from 'what to take' during an emergency, to disaster response experiences and stories. ARRL Director of Emergency Management Josh Johnston, KE5MHV, participated in the workshop, offering a perspective on the role of the Amateur Radio Emergency Service® (ARES®) in responding to local disasters. Other workshops included a basic electronics course, and building baluns and ununs.



On Saturday, attendees were greeted by dozens of exhibitors including manufacturers, equipment dealers, radio clubs, and organizations. At the busy ARRL booth, visitors could meet with President Rick Roderick, K5UR and his wife Holly; CEO David Minster, NA2AA; Northwestern Division Director Mike Ritz, W7VO; Vice Director Mark Tharp, KB7HDX; Western Washington Section Manager (SM) Monte Simpson, W7FF; Eastern Washington SM Jo Whitney, KA7LJQ; Oregon SM David Kidd, KA7OZO, and Alaska SM David Stevens, KL7EB. Also participating was ARRL Director of Public Relations and Innovation Bob Inderbitzen, NQ1R and Director of Membership, Marketing & Communications Kathleen Callahan, KC1MBY.



President Roderick addressed the ARRL Forum on Saturday morning, recognizing the more than 7,000 ARRL Field Organization volunteers and 30,000 ARRL Volunteer Examiners for their contribution to the organization and amateur radio.



CEO Minster was the keynote speaker at the Saturday night banquet. In his remarks, he highlighted ways ARRL members can become even more active and engaged in amateur radio. "We are called to this noble cause of amateur radio," said Minster. "ARRL promotes, protects, and nurtures innovation for this hobby which holds so much meaning for us in our lives. And ARRL is nothing without you."



