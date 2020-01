The Sultan of Oman Qaboos Bin Said, A41AA, died on January 10. He was 79. The Diwan of the Royal Court has declared 3 days of mourning, with the flag flown at half-mast for the next 40 days. The sultan was the patron and sponsor of the Royal Omani Amateur Radio Society (ROARS) and its A47RS club station. He had been the Sultan of Oman since 1970.