Two incumbent ARRL Section Managers have been declared re-elected in balloted elections this summer, and two new Section Managers will begin initial terms of office on October 1. Ballots were counted on Tuesday, August 21, at ARRL Headquarters. In addition, six other incumbent Section Managers were unopposed and will continue with new terms of office.

In North Dakota, incumbent Section Manager Nancy Yoshida, KG0YL, received 79 votes, and Dave Heintzleman, ND0CW, of Newburg, received 72 votes. Yoshida, of Thompson, will begin a full 2-year term on October 1. She had been appointed as Section Manager on January 1 to complete the term of Lynn Nelson, W0ND, after his election as Dakota Division Vice Director.

In Western New York, incumbent Section Manager Laura Mueller, N2LJM, was re-elected, receiving 500 votes to 250 for challenger Elliott Blauvelt Jr., N2OJM, of Horseheads. Mueller, of Falconer, has led the Western New York Field Organization since 2014. She will begin her third term of office this fall.

In Eastern Pennsylvania, George Miller, W3GWM, of Wyalusing, will become the new Section Manager on October 1, filling an 18-month term of office. Miller, who has been the Section Traffic Manager, was the only nominee when nominations were re-solicited this past spring. Bob Wiseman, WB3W, who has been the Eastern Pennsylvania Section Manager since October 2016, decided not to run for a new term, but he continued serving as SM for an additional 6 months after his regular term had concluded at the end of March.

Southern Florida will welcome Barry Porter, KB1PA, as its new Section Manager on October 1. Porter, of Delray Beach, has been an Assistant Section Manager, Assistant Section Emergency Coordinator and Emergency Coordinator. He was the only nominee for the position after Jeff Beals, WA4AW, announced that he would not seek a new term of office after serving since 2014.

These incumbent Section Managers ran unopposed and will begin new 2-year terms of office in October: Chuck Motes, K1DFS (Connecticut); Skip Jackson, KS0J (Minnesota); Scott Yonally, N8SY (Ohio); Kevin O’Dell, N0IRW (Oklahoma); Oscar Resto, KP4RF (Puerto Rico), and Fred Kleber, K9VV (Virgin Islands). -- Thanks to Steve Ewald, WV1X