Father’s Day is Sunday, June 21. If you’re looking for the perfect gift, we invite you to shop at AmazonSmile and choose American Radio Relay League Inc. (ARRL) as your charity of choice. With every purchase you make at AmazonSmile, Amazon will make a contribution that will help to extend ARRL’s reach in public service, advocacy, education, technology, and membership. So far in 2020, ARRL has received $2,030.31, for a total of $40,613.70.

Amazon has the perfect gifts including electronics, apparel, ham radio gear, and more. Get something extra special for Dad this year, while supporting his favorite hobby. Bookmark the ARRL link and support amateur radio and ARRL every time you shop online.

AmazonSmile customers can now support ARRL in the Amazon shopping app on iOS and Android mobile phones. Follow these instructions to turn on AmazonSmile and start generating donations:

Open the Amazon Shopping app on your device.

Go into the main menu of the Amazon Shopping app and tap Settings.

Choose AmazonSmile, and follow the onscreen prompts to complete the process.

Click here for instructions on updating your Amazon Shopping app.