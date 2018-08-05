Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 13. If you’re looking for the perfect gift, shop at AmazonSmile and choose American Radio Relay League Inc. (ARRL) as your charity of choice. With every purchase you make at AmazonSmile, Amazon will make a contribution to ARRL. This helps the League to extend its reach in public service, advocacy, education, technology, and membership. Make Mom smile, get her something special this year, while supporting Amateur Radio and ARRL.

Help to support ARRL all year long: Bookmark ARRL’s link and support Amateur Radio and ARRL every time you shop online.