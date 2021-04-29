Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 9. If you’re looking for the perfect gift, shop at AmazonSmile and choose American Radio Relay League Inc. (ARRL) as your charity of choice. With every purchase you make at AmazonSmile, Amazon will make a contribution to ARRL. This helps ARRL to extend its reach in public service, advocacy, education, technology, and membership.

Make Mom smile while supporting amateur radio and ARRL. And you can support ARRL all year long. Bookmark ARRL’s link and support amateur radio and ARRL every time you buy something online. For more information on AmazonSmile visit AmazonSmile and log in to your Amazon account.