Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is set for October 11 and 12, 2022, and offers tons of deals ahead of Black Friday. The second Amazon Prime Day event will feature exclusive discounts across all categories for Amazon Prime members. As you browse great deals, you can support ARRL when you shop at AmazonSmile and choose American Radio Relay League Inc. (ARRL) as your charity of choice.



When you join AmazonSmile and shop at smile.amazon.com (all year long), you are generating donations to ARRL. With every qualifying purchase you make through AmazonSmile, Amazon will donate to ARRL at no cost to you. This helps ARRL extend its reach in public service, advocacy, education, technology, and membership.

Get a head start on your holiday shopping this season and support the Amateur Radio Service and ARRL with your eligible purchases. For more information on Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale and AmazonSmile visit AmazonSmile and log in to your Amazon account.