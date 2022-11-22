Giving Tuesday is November 29, 2022 – a growing annual movement where individuals and organizations, like ARRL, come together to unleash the power of radical generosity. Many ARRL programs and services are not covered by membership fees alone. Your contributions have a tremendous impact on ARRL’s ability to promote and protect amateur radio and better serve its members. You can donate to ARRL now at www.arrl.org/give.



This year, ARRL's theme for #GivingTuesday is young hams! ARRL is already doing so much to grow and encourage our community of young radio amateurs. Just imagine how much more we can do with your help.



Watch and share the video: https://youtu.be/ns6VR8h-8T8



From now to #GivingTuesday, ARRL wants to raise $25,000 to help support and expand our programs and initiatives for young hams:

A RRL Student Membership Discount. Did you know that ARRL membership is only $25 for individuals under 26 years old? Your gift will help subsidize ARRL Student Membership.



ARRL Youth Licensing Grants. ARRL covers the one-time $35 FCC application fee for new license candidates younger than 18 years old for tests administered under the ARRL VEC program. Also, their exam session fee is reduced to only $5 (normally $15).

Outreach to Teachers and Schools. ARRL has resources to help educators and volunteers bring ham radio into classrooms, engaging students in science, technology, engineering, math, and the arts (STEM/STEAM). ARRL is inspiring students to pursue higher education and careers paths in radio technology and radio communications.

ARRL Collegiate Amateur Radio Program. Since 2017, the ARRL Collegiate Amateur Radio Program has networked students and their campus radio clubs. We engage students in monthly meetings and drawings, best practices for vibrant college clubs, and notices of career opportunities. This next generation of young hams are already active, engaged, and on the air!

Kids Day and School Club Roundup. ARRL sponsors on the air fun for young hams!

Promoting partnerships. ARRL's partnerships support many youth programs including Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) and outreach to scouts.

Join the #GivingTuesday movement and help ARRL support our next generation of radio amateurs. They're already here! Let's keep them active, involved, and engaged in amateur radio. Make you gift now at www.arrl.org/give.



The American Radio Relay League, Inc. is an IRS-designated 501(c)(3) organization holding federal tax identification # 06-6000004. Contributions to ARRL funds are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.