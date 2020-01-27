The W8S DXpedition team heading to Swains Island in the Pacific in March reports, “All lights are green.” Team members will leave from home in early March, and all will convene in Pago Pago, American Samoa, to board the vessel Manu Atele, which will transport everyone to the atoll. The voyage will take 24 hours.

Smaller vessels will ferry the operators and equipment to the island at high tide, which the update called “a serious challenge.” The ship will not remain offshore while the DXpedition is under way, “hopefully picking the team up again after 14 days.” An international team of 10 operators will be active from March 10 to March 25 on all HF bands on CW, SSB, FT8, and RTTY. Operation will be 24/7 from two separate camps on the island, each with two stations.

Visit the Swains Island 2020 DXpedition website for more information.