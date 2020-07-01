An international team of 10 operators will be active as W8S from Swains Island from March 10 to March 25. The DXpedtion team will be active on all HF bands on CW, SSB, FT8, and RTTY.

Operation will be from two separate camps on the island — a Red Camp and a Blue Camp — each with two stations. The four stations will be on the air 24/7. The station equipment complements are identical. Two stations will be dedicated for 160 and 80 meters. A WiFi network will link the Red and Blue camps to network all logging laptops. Hans Griessl, DL6JGN, and Ronald Stuy, PA3EWP, are co-leaders.

Swains Island (Olohega) is an atoll in the Tokelau chain. Swains is a US territory and considered part of American Samoa. Swains Island is the 34th most-wanted DXCC entity, according to Club Log.