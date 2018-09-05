Sweden’s Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist, SM4HCF, visited Washington, DC, this week on the invitation of US Secretary of Defense James Mattis. A radio amateur since 1975, Hultqvist had previously served as chairman of the Defense Committee in Sweden’s parliament before become Minister of Defense in 2014. Professionally, he is a journalist and reporter. Secretary Mattis welcomed Hultqvist and Finnish Defense Minister Jussi Niinistö to the Pentagon with an honor cordon on May 8 to discuss military cooperation between the three countries, and overall security policy. The three defense officials signed a trilateral statement of intent.