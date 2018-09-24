Effective on November 1, radio amateurs in Sweden who want to run more than 200 W PEP in certain Amateur Radio allocations will have to apply for a transmitter license to do so and pay a yearly fee. Sweden’s telecoms agency PTS has announced a modified listing of license-free transmitters that spells out the changes for Amateur Radio and other services. Sweden eliminated Amateur Radio licenses in 2004, and Amateur Radio in Sweden is “permission free,” but prospective radio amateurs still must pass an examination. A certificate and a call sign, valid for life, are issued without any future fees. Up until now, the maximum permitted power on most HF bands has been 1 kW with no additional authorization required.

“It will be interesting to see how many active [Swedish] operators will apply for high-power permits,” said Henryk Kotowski, SM0JHF, who alerted ARRL to the release of the official PTS order. “I will not. There is a general trend to use less power and smarter, efficient modes.”

Under the amended regulations, radio amateurs would have to apply for permission to run more than 200 W on 160 (1,810 – 1,850 kHz only), 80, 40, 20, 17, 15, 12, 10, and 2 meters, as well as 70 centimeters, and the 1.2, 5.6, 10, 24, 47 GHz, and higher Amateur Radio allocations.

Power restrictions would continue to apply on the 2,200 and 630-meter bands (1 W ERP), on certain segments of 160 meters, and on 60 meters (15 W EIRP), 30 meters (150 W PEP), and 6 meters (200 W PEP). The new regulations would require contesting and moonbounce enthusiasts to register their fixed installations in order to use a high-power amplifier. The annual fee to operate with more than 200 W PEP would be approximately $32 US.

Permits will be issued for 3 years and renewed automatically, assuming the conditions for granting the permit are still met and complies with all rules. Individuals or clubs may register up to five different fixed locations.

The PTS agency has published a summary of the new regulations (in Swedish).