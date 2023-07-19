Updated 4 PM EDT, Wednesday, 7/19/2023

All services are back online. We thank you for your patience during recent intermittent outages.



Updated 9 AM EDT, Wednesday, 7/19/2023



Members may continue to experience a disruption in some online services as an intermittent system outage impacts ARRL headquarters. Members can continue to access the ARRL website, digital editions of ARRL magazines, and manage their accounts online. Members needing assistance can contact ARRL Member Services at 860-594-0200 during business hours. Phone lines are fully operational. Thank you for your patience. This information will be updated with new developments.

Updated 12:17 PM EDT, Tuesday, 7/18/2023



Members may continue to experience a disruption in some services as an intermittent system outage impacts ARRL HQ. Members can continue to access the ARRL website, digital editions of ARRL magazines, and manage their accounts online. We will continue to post updates. Thank you for your patience.



Updated 10:51 AM EDT, Tuesday, 7/18/2023

Full connectivity has been restored to ARRL Headquarters. All previously affected systems are back online. Thank you for your patience during the outage.

Original story 10:00 AM EDT Tuesday, July 18, 2023

ARRL Headquarters in Newington, Connecticut is experiencing an internet outage at the provider level. Several systems, such as Logbook of The World, are affected by this outage. Many cloud-based systems continue to operate including the ARRL website, digital editions of ARRL Magazines, and the ability for members to manage their accounts online. Should members need assistance, please contact ARRL Member Services at 860-594-0200. Phone lines are fully operational.



This story will be updated with new developments.