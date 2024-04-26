The 2024 ARRL National Convention is just 3 weeks away, on May 17 -- 19, 2024. The event is being hosted by Dayton Hamvention in Xenia, Ohio.

ARRL has a significant amount of technical content planned for the convention program. (see the full rundown at www.arrl.org/expo). There are also presentations planned to challenge and inspire attendees throughout each step of a radio amateur's journey in the world of wireless communication technology.

Calling All Technicians

"Beyond Repeaters: See How Far Your Tech License Will Take You" will be an exciting presentation from ARRL Digital RF Engineer John McAuliffe, KD2ZWN, who will be at the convention representing the ARRL Laboratory. Geared for Technician class hams, attendees will explore all that can be done within Technician class privileges. (Hint: it's a lot!)

McAuliffe will lead an engaging discussion that will focus on three main areas: UHF use and potential projects and activities that can be enjoyed beyond 70 centimeters; 10-meter digital modes, satellite, and long-range communications; and HF CW privileges including a short guide on how to build your own CW encoder/decoder.

Build Your Ham Community

Amateur radio clubs can be a driving force for getting people licensed and keeping them engaged. In "Tips for Successful Radio Clubs", ARRL Field Services Manager Mike Walters, W8ZY, will share some of the best practices that can be learned from high performing ARRL Affiliated Clubs.

This forum will include a discussion of ideas and opportunities for radio clubs that are seeking growth and greater member participation. Topics will include recruitment, licensing, training, engagement, and leadership development. These forums are part of the 2024 ARRL National Convention track. Plan your must-see presentations using the ARRL Events app. Find the app in your devices' app store or at this link.

You can learn more about Hamvention and buy tickets at www.hamvention.org.