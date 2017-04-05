According to an article in Taipei Times, the National Communications Commission (NCC) in Taiwan (the Republic of China) has proposed to abolish the Amateur Radio Morse code requirement and to permit operation on 432-440 MHz on a secondary basis, among other changes to the Amateur Radio rules there.

The NCC has said that a Morse requirement “should not hinder the development of Amateur Radio.”

Although the NCC has approved the amendments, it must put them on public notice for 2 months and then make any changes it considers necessary, before they take effect.

The amended rules also will extend the term of Amateur Radio licenses from 5 to 10 years, although licensees must pass a test to qualify for the extension. NCC data show that 42,900 Amateur Radio licenses were issued in Taiwan between 2012 and 2016.