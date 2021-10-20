ARRL’s YouTube channel, ARRLHQ, has launched a series of amateur radio Technician-class license courses. This series of videos features Dave Casler, KE0OG, QST’s “Ask Dave” columnist, who leads viewers through The ARRL Ham Radio License Manual. These videos supplement the manual and provide an overview of the sections you’ll be studying, along with a few videos on how things work. Share this excellent resource with those who are preparing to take their Technician exam, and visit the ARRLHQ YouTube channel for more great amateur radio videos.