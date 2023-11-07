A new question pool took effect on July 1, 2023, for General-class license exams. ARRL has released new editions of its popular study resources including the 10th edition of The ARRL General Class License Manual and the 7th edition of ARRL's General Q&A.



ARRL has also updated its free online review and practice resource, ARRL Exam Review for Ham Radio.



"ARRL Volunteer Examiners (VEs) are already administering the new General-class exams," said ARRL VEC Manager Maria Somma, AB1FM. Somma suggests that candidates first take a practice test using ARRL Exam Review. "If you're already passing online practice exams, then you're ready to search for an in-person exam session team, or you can take the exam online via a remote video-supervised session." Visit the exam session search page on the ARRL website.



The new General-class question pool is valid for examinations taken between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2027. "Upgrading from a Technician-class license to General-class significantly opens more operating privileges on HF bands," added Somma.