Professor Theodore “Ted” S. Rappaport, Ph.D., N9NB, has been elected to the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Vehicular Technology Society’s (VTS) Hall of Fame. The IEEE VTS Hall of Fame recognizes individuals whose truly outstanding leadership and contributions have had a significant impact on the technologies represented by the fields of interest of the IEEE VTS. The VTS is one of the oldest societies in IEEE.

Dr. Rappaport is a tenured professor in the New York University (NYU) Electrical Engineering Department in the Tandon School of Engineering, Courant School of Mathematics and the NYU Grossman School of Medicine. He has co-authored over 300 papers and 20 books, including the most-cited books on wireless communications, adaptive antennas, wireless simulation, and millimeter-wave communications, which have been translated into eight languages.

Dr. Rappaport was first licensed in 1975 and joined ARRL that same year. He now holds an Amateur Extra class license. He has been an ARRL Life Member since 1983 and received an ARRL scholarship to help complete his doctorate at Purdue University.

“Amateur radio has been more influential in my life than I could have imagined,” said Rappaport. “At age 14, I was able to teach adults about amateur radio and electronics principles, to help them become licensed operators. I believe that led to my career in academia and teaching.”

Dr. Rappaport said that amateur radio literally saved his life when he was younger. “While in the hospital with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a form of blood cancer, I asked for more time. I’m still on the air today and a blessed individual,” added Rappaport.

The IEEE asked Dr. Rappaport to write the history of amateur radio, and he agreed on the condition it would be available to amateur radio operators and the public at no charge. The Crucible of Communications, Part 1 and Part 2, are complete and can be read online. He is currently working on Part 3 and hopes have it completed in the near future.

Induction ceremonies to the VTS Hall of Fame for Dr. Rappaport will be in Washington, DC, on October 9, 2024.