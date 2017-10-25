The Citizen Tribune newspaper in Tennessee recently reported that a newly re-opened RadioShack store in Jefferson City has partnered with the Lakeway Amateur Radio Club (LARC) to offer licensing classes. Manager Reed Freers also created a new addition to the store, which he has described as the “Makers’ Space,” the newspaper said.

This open area of the store will be home to classes in such subjects as soldering, using drones, setting up a Facebook page, and configuring and using a smartphone.

“These types of programs were dropped by RadioShack years ago,” Freers told the newspaper. “Now we have the opportunity to bring them back. We have to get to the next generation. RadioShack will die out if we don’t get to them.”

The bankrupt RadioShack has closed its company-owned retail outlets. Freers’ store was among the last to go dark. He was given the opportunity to reopen as a franchise store, however, and he purchases his stocke from a RadioShack distribution center.