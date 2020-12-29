After 41 years, Ham-Com has decided to close its doors due to the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising costs of putting on a show.

“The decision was not made lightly, but the safety and wellness of our volunteers, vendors, clubs, presenters, and attendees is our paramount concern,” Ham-Com President Bill Nelson, AB5QZ, said in an announcement on the Ham-Com website. Ham-Com has been held each June at the Plano Event Center in Plano, Texas.

“We sincerely thank each and every person for their support over the past years,” Nelson said. “This starts with clubs who have participated in offering forums, transmitter sessions, VE sessions, talk-ins, and many more things through the years.” Nelson also expressed appreciation for the vendors, volunteers, and visitors. “Ham-Com is proud to contribute to bringing people together to enjoy this passion. We will definitely miss this gathering of the broader community,” Nelson concluded. “Our thoughts and best wishes to you and your families.”