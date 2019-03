The 2018 ARRL DXCC Yearbook is now available for viewing and downloading. The DXCC Yearbook includes the 2018 Annual List, as well as the 20187 Clinton B. DeSoto Challenge top scorers. DXCC is Amateur Radio's premier award that hams can earn by confirming on the air contacts with 100 countries. You can begin with the basic DXCC award and work your way up to the DXCC Honor Roll.