The Atlanta Hamfest, set for June 1 in Marietta, Georgia, has been cancelled, according to the Hamfest Committee of the Atlanta Radio Club and the Kennehoochee Amateur Radio Club.

“It’s every event organizer’s worst nightmare to have to cancel an event for things other than weather, and this was not done lightly,” said Atlanta Hamfest Chair John Talipsky, N3ACK. The Atlanta Hamfest is also the ARRL Georgia Section Convention.

“Due to ongoing issues that we have not been able to satisfactorily address at this time, related to our return to the newly renovated facility, it was decided in the best interests of attendees and vendors alike to cancel this year’s show.” The Hamfest was planning to return to Jim R Miller Park, its home since 2001, after a year away due to remodeling.

Talipsky said the team made the tough decision to cancel, because it “did not feel the goal of a fun, quality event was on track.” He said the Atlanta Hamfest team is turning its efforts toward the 2020 event, planned for Saturday, June 6, at Jim R. Miller Park.

“We apologize to our vendors, presenters, and attendees for any inconvenience this may cause,” he added. Information on the 2020 Atlanta Hamfest will be available on the Hamfest website.