The American Legion Amateur Radio Club (TALARC) headquarters station, K9TAL, will anchor Veterans Day operations for special event N9V on Monday, November 11.

K9TAL will be joined by several TALARC stations around the US for its annual national salute to veterans. The American Legion is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. Operation will be from 1800 to 0000 UTC on or about 7.285, 14.285, and 21.285 MHz.

Certificates will be available to all sending a QSL card. More information is on the N9V profile page on QRZ.com. — Thanks to Jim Harris, W0EM, and The National Legion Amateur Radio Club