The ARRL Foundation Announces Four Additional Scholarship Recipients
The ARRL Foundation has announced for additional recipients of scholarships that it manages.
The Albemarle Scholarship was awarded to Dalton Southerland, W1DGS, of Louisburg, North Carolina; the Atlanta Radio Club Scholarship was award to Emily Wilbourn, KM4JXB, of Buford, Georgia; the Cordel Scholarship was awarded to Collin Pike, KJ4AXB, of Roanoke, Alabama, and the Winscot Scholarship was awarded to Anna Grogen Pike, KD4PCU, of Roanoke, Alabama.
