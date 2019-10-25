ARRL

The ARRL Foundation Announces Four Additional Scholarship Recipients

10/25/2019

The ARRL Foundation has announced for additional recipients of scholarships that it manages.

The Albemarle Scholarship was awarded to Dalton Southerland, W1DGS, of Louisburg, North Carolina; the Atlanta Radio Club Scholarship was award to Emily Wilbourn, KM4JXB, of Buford, Georgia; the Cordel Scholarship was awarded to Collin Pike, KJ4AXB, of Roanoke, Alabama, and the Winscot Scholarship was awarded to Anna Grogen Pike, KD4PCU, of Roanoke, Alabama.



