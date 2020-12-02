The CW weekend of the always-exciting ARRL International DX Contest kicks off February 15 – 16 (UTC). This event is a huge opportunity for new, casual, and seasoned radiosport enthusiasts to enjoy the thrill of working some new DX entities, even if you’re not in it to win it. The terrific part is that DX stations work only US and Canada and not each other. So, the DX ops need your contact for points.

You don’t need a powerhouse contest station to join in the fun. It’s possible to work DX with simple wire dipole antennas and 100 W. Participating in the ARRL International DX Contest is a whole lot of fun and can really help build your DXCC totals and QSL collections.

Complete details are available via the ARRL Contests web page. The ARRL International DX Contest phone weekend is March 7 – 8 (UTC).