ARRL is excited to announce that the new 2025 edition of The ARRL Repeater Directory® is now powered by RepeaterBook, amateur radio's worldwide repeater database.

“This collaboration ensures that amateur radio operators across the country have access to one of the most comprehensive and up-to-date collections of repeater information available,” said Garrett Dow, KD6KPC, of RepeaterBook.

Dow points out that a paper book is an invaluable resource When All Else Fails®. “In emergencies, reliable communication can make all the difference. RepeaterBook data in The Repeater Directory helps ensure that first responders, ARES® teams, and everyday hams have fast access to the most accurate repeater info when it matters most,” he said.

For decades, The ARRL Repeater Directory has been an invaluable source for locating repeater frequencies while traveling. It includes “crowdsourced” listings contributed to RepeaterBook by users, repeater owners, and volunteer frequency coordinators. This means more listings updated more often.



New hams often use the Repeater Directory to find local repeaters to use after purchasing a new handheld radio. Public service volunteers often keep a copy nearby or in their emergency go-kit.

The ARRL Repeater Directory is a convenient 6 × 9 inches and sports a lay-flat spiral binding. It includes:

· 22,319 listings for US and Canada, organized by state/province, county, and city/town.

· A location indicator for many repeaters in cities/towns.

· Additional information on ARES® and SKYWARN® affiliation, emergency power, and more.

· Digital repeaters including System Fusion, D-STAR®, DMR, NXDN, M17, Tetra, and P25 systems.

· HF, VHF/UHF, and microwave band plans.

· Information on Radiograms and updated ARL codes.

The 2025 ARRL Repeater Directory is now shipping. Order from the ARRL online store or find an ARRL publication dealer; ARRL Item No. 2158, ISBN: 978-1-62595-215-8, $19.95 retail. For additional questions or ordering, call 1-888-277-5289 toll-free in the US, Monday through Thursday 8 AM to 7 PM and Friday 8 AM to 5 PM Eastern Time. Outside the US, call (860) 594-0200.

For more information about RepeaterBook, visit www.repeaterbook.com. The RepeaterBook app is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play.