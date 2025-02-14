NOAA reports a G1 (Minor) geomagnetic Storm Watch has been issued

for 14 Feb, 2025. A coronal hole high speed stream is expected to

move into a position favorable for enhanced interaction between the

high speed stream and Earth's magnetosphere. These enhancements are

likely to cause elevated geomagnetic responses, with G1 (Minor)

storm levels likely.



From Spaceweather.com: Another solar wind stream is heading for

Earth. It is flowing from a canyon-like hole in the Sun's

atmosphere. First contact with the stream on February 14th could

cause a minor G1-class geomagnetic storm with Arctic auroras for

Valentine's Day.



The greatest observed 3 hr Kp over the past 24 hours was 4. The

greatest expected 3 hr Kp for February 13 to 15 is 4.67.



No Minor S1 or greater solar radiation storms are expected. No

significant active region activity favorable for radiation storm

production is forecast.



Radio blackouts reaching the R1 levels were observed over the past

24 hours. The largest was at February 13 at 1109 UTC.



Solar activity is expected to be low with a chance for R1 to R2, and

Minor to Moderate activity on February 13 to 15.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere - February 13, 2025, by F. K. Janda, OK1HH:



"Total solar activity was highest last October in the current

11-year cycle. Since then, it has been declining, but slowly. This

is also true for flare activity. Medium strong solar flares were

produced mainly by the active region of AR3981. Some of these were

accompanied by CMEs, none of which hit the Earth directly, but

passed close enough to affect its atmosphere.



"NOAA predicted on February 8 that there was a possibility of G1

class geomagnetic storms on February 10 and 11. The prediction

turned out to be fairly accurate - although geomagnetic field

activity increased as early as February 9, it was highest on

February 10 and was elevated on February 11. Therefore, ionospheric

shortwave propagation conditions were at their worst on 10 February

and subsequently improved only very slowly in the following days.



"We now observe a large coronal hole, resembling a canyon, on the

Sun, which could be another source of enhanced solar wind. Earth

should be hit by it on Valentine's Day, or February 14. The days

ahead will also be rather unsettled, but the active regions now

rising near the southeastern limb of the solar disk will cause an

uptick in solar activity, nevertheless, causing improved propagation

conditions.



"The good news at the end: at https://www.solarham.com on the bottom

left, after an eleven-week hiatus, we can see a map of the entire

Sun, especially the Sun's far side, under the 'Farside Watch'

banner. So the JSOC glitch has been fixed, and after another click

on http://jsoc.stanford.edu/data/timed we can read more under the

heading 'Time-Distance Helioseismic Far-Side Imaging.'"



The latest report from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW, can be found online

at, https://youtu.be/v5H2QsbiCqo .

